Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal For ₹25 Crore Over Abrupt Exit From Hera Pheri 3: Report

New Delhi: In an unexpected development, actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal for backing out of Hera Pheri 3. A tweet posted by film critic Rohit Jaiswal stated that the production house of the Khiladi actor has sued Paresh for ₹25 crore.

The tweet further read: "The production house alleges unprofessional conduct and seeks damages for his abrupt departure from the film, which caused financial and reputational harm…"

Multiple media reports suggest that Rawal leaving the project despite officially signing on is a breach of contract. Akshay Kumar reportedly bought the rights to the film from Feroz Nadiadwala.

Raju and Babu to now fight legal battle



Cape of Good Films sues Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crores over breach of contract. The production house alleges unprofessional conduct and seeks damages for his abrupt departure from the film, which caused financial and reputational harm…..… pic.twitter.com/HY5q65Xa5M — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 20, 2025

The iconic trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—had allegedly started shooting for the film under director Priyadarshan in April.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from the franchise and denied rumours of creative differences.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director,” he shared on X.

His exit has left fans angry and disappointed.

Before this, Rawal had backed out of Oh My God 2 in 2023.

Director Reacts to Legal Notice

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan, the director of the movie, said that Akshay has the right to sue Paresh Rawal since he invested money in the film.

The director said, “I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel, and I did, and both were onboard.”

He further added, “I don't have anything to lose, but Akshay has invested money, and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date.”

Priyadarshan returned for the third installment of Hera Pheri and reunited with the original cast, including Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel in the roles of Raju, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, and Ghanshyam.