Akshay Kumar Talks About His Love For Charlie Chaplin, Takes Out His Pic From Wallet

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has often expressed his admiration for the legendary comic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin.

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch of his comedy film 'Housefull 5', Akshay again opened up about his love for Charlie Chaplin, revealing he keeps his photograph in his wallet.

When asked about Housefull 5 bringing back slapstick comedy by media, Akshay Kumar said, "If I would not be mistaken, then slapstick comedy yeh koi asaan comedy nahi hai. Nana sahab, Riteish, Abhishek ne itna saare comedy kiye hai. They can vouch for it. They are part of a comedy franchise, but let me tell you, slapstick comedy is very difficult. And this comedy that we have done is a slapstick comedy mixed with action comedy. It is physical comedy. I'm a huge fan of Charlie Chaplin."

Aksha then asked the audience if they'd like to see the picture of Chaplin in his wallet. The media said "Yes" in unison.

He then took out the picture of Charlie Chaplin from his wallet. Chaplin had an incredibly long and prolific career, spanning over 65 years. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of cinema, inspiring generations of filmmakers and actors.

Charlie Chaplin was a pioneering figure in the silent film era, known for his iconic character, the "Little Tramp," and his groundbreaking work as a director, writer, and actor.

Charlie Chaplin at the 1972 Academy Awards received 12 minutes ovation, showcasing the deep appreciation and admiration for Chaplin's work.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his film 'Housefull 5', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It will be released on June 6.