Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna’s Security Car Meets With A Freak Accident In Mumbai, Auto-Rickshaw damaged - Video

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, were involved in a frightening road accident on Monday evening, shortly after returning to Mumbai from an overseas trip. The incident took place while the couple was travelling from the airport to their Juhu residence.

According to initial reports by News18, a speeding Mercedes rammed into an auto rickshaw, which then crashed into a vehicle from Akshay Kumar’s security convoy. The impact triggered a chain reaction, with the security vehicle colliding into the actor’s SUV near the Silver Beach cafe in Juhu, drawing immediate attention from residents and passersby.

No Casualties Reported, Quick Rescue Efforts

The auto rickshaw driver and a passenger were briefly trapped after their vehicle was crushed beneath the security car but were rescued moments later.

Eyewitnesses stated that Akshay Kumar immediately stepped out of his SUV along with his staff to assist those involved in the accident, highlighting the swift response at the scene.

Accident Follows Anniversary Trip Abroad

The incident occurred just hours after Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna landed in Mumbai following a special trip abroad to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple had been sharing glimpses from their celebratory vacation on social media, receiving warm wishes and admiration from fans.

Twinkle Khanna Shares Anniversary Moments

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna posted a video of the couple paragliding, accompanied by a heartfelt message:

“The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar.”

Akshay Kumar Reflects on 25 Years of Marriage

Marking the milestone, Akshay Kumar also shared a throwback memory from their wedding day. In his post, he wrote:

“When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.’ 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead.”

He concluded the message with, “From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love.”