Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery, Bhooth Bangla star to take break from shooting: report

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently riding high on the success of his horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, reportedly underwent a minor eye surgery on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. The development comes at a time when the actor has been actively juggling multiple film projects and promotional commitments.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, citing a source close to the actor, the procedure was routine and carried out in the early hours of May 6. The source emphasised that there is no cause for concern, describing it as a “minor” surgery. However, as a precautionary measure, Akshay is expected to take a brief break from work to recuperate before resuming his busy schedule.

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Active Work Schedule Prior to Surgery

Just a day before undergoing the procedure, Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to share a professional milestone with his fans. The actor announced the completion of the Kerala shooting schedule for his upcoming film, directed by Anees Bazmee, known for his work in comedy entertainers.

The yet-untitled project features a notable ensemble cast including Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna in leading roles, alongside veteran comic actor Rajpal Yadav.The film is already generating buzz due to its combination of seasoned performers and Bazmee’s signature comedic style.

Sharing glimpses from the shoot, Akshay wrote on Instagram:

“Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special (sic).”

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Continues Strong Box Office Run

Akshay Kumar’s recent release Bhooth Bangla has added another commercial success to his career. The horror-comedy has resonated well with audiences across India and overseas markets. As per trade figures, the film has collected approximately Rs 146.50 crore net at the domestic box office.

Globally, Bhooth Bangla has amassed a total gross collection of Rs 231.03 crore, reinforcing Akshay’s strong box office pull and the audience’s growing appetite for genre-blending entertainers.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav spotted in Delhi as buzz builds around Bhooth Bangla - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Movies

Despite a minor health episode, Akshay Kumar’s professional schedule is packed with several high-profile projects across genres. The actor is next up to be seen in Haiwaan and Welcome To The Jungle, both slated for release in 2026.

Welcome To The Jungle, a much-awaited comedy entertainer, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Haiwaan is said to be aiming for an August release this year, but an official confirmation on the exact date is still awaited.

Akshay also has several big projects lined up for 2027, including Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat and Golmaal 5, suggesting his long-term commitment to diverse cinematic ventures.