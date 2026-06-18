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Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, offers prayers at holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi and sought blessings amid tight security arrangements and a heavy pilgrim rush.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, offers prayers at holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

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