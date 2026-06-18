/Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, offers prayers at holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and offered prayers at the cave shrine, officials said.
Akshay Kumar undertook the pilgrimage under tight security arrangements and participated in religious rituals at the shrine. He paid obeisance at the holy cave and spent time seeking blessings.
The actor’s visit drew attention from devotees and visitors, with many gathering at the shrine to catch a glimpse of him during his spiritual journey.
The visit comes as the shrine continues to witness a steady flow of devotees from across the country. Located atop the Trikuta Hills, the Vaishno Devi shrine remains one of India’s most prominent pilgrimage destinations, attracting millions of visitors every year.
Officials ensured smooth arrangements for the actor’s visit while regular pilgrimage activities continued without major disruption.
The shrine often sees a major rise in pilgrim numbers during summer vacations, Navratras and New Year celebrations. During peak periods, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board manages crowd flow through measures such as temporary suspension of registrations when the Bhawan area reaches capacity.
Daily pilgrim numbers can range from around 20,000 to 40,000, with much higher numbers recorded during holiday rushes. Increased footfall can lead to longer waiting periods for darshan and higher demand for accommodation and travel services.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming action-comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, scheduled for release in cinemas on June 26, 2026. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon.
His recent releases include Bhooth Bangla, Sky Force, along with 2024 films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein.
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