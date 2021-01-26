Akshay Kumar walks half marathon for ‘Mission Paani’ to raise awareness on water scarcity

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar participated in a campaign to raise awareness about the water scarcity in India. He walked 21 km on the treadmill to understand and explain the plight of the women who travel long distances to get water in rural areas.

While walking the half marathon, he also spoke about the ways in which people could save water and methods through which they could make optimal utilization of the resource.

He posted a video snippet from the campaign in which he is seen talking on stage about ‘Mission Paani Waterthon’ and also mentioned in the caption that this project is important to him.

In the video he talks about the situations in which water has helped him heal and also reminded everyone of the time he proved his strength by picking up WWE champion Undertaker.

He wrote in the caption of his post: “My reason to connect with #MissionPaani Waterthon is very personal as in a way water is the reason I’m still able to work today, nothing heals the body better than water...I’m a living example of the same!”

On the work front, he has a few films lined up for release. He recently announced the release date for his most recent film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with a stunning still from the film.