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  • /Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara hides behind mom Twinkle Khanna as family returns from London | WATCH

Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara hides behind mom Twinkle Khanna as family returns from London | WATCH

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they wrapped up their London family trip with their daughter, Nitara.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara hides behind mom Twinkle Khanna as family returns from London | WATCH
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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