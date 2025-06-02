Housefull 5 Pune Event: As Housefull 5 release is around the corner, The cast of much-anticipated film of 2025 went to Pune, Maharashtra for a promotional event on Sunday. In a shocking update, The star-studded event turn out chaotic as the crowd went wild, with fans screaming, women crying and pushing each other to get a glimpse of actors present at Housefull 5 promotional event.

A video from the event has gone viral, in the clip Akshay Kumar can be heard requesting the crowd to avoid stampede-like situation.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

Akshay Kumar is a very good actor as well as a very good person who cares for people and is a true patriot ____#AkshayKumar #Housefull5pic.twitter.com/bBlK926X5n — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu04197245) June 1, 2025

In a smart move, Khiladi Kumar quickly took the mic, appealing to the crowd to avoid any mishaps, ensuring everyone's safety.

In the viral video, Akshay said, "Dhakka dhukki mat kariye, please. Mein Haath jod ke vinanti karta hoon, yaha auratein hai, bacche hai...I request everyone, please. '' Akshay said with folded hands.

The Housefull 5 Promo event was also attended by Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri and Soundarya Sharma on 1st June, 2025 (Sunday). During the chaotic period, The Housefull 5 cast also looked tense due to the crowd situation.

Soon after controlling the panic situation at the mall, the Housefull 5 team proceeded with the event, which eventually wrapped up as per schedule. Akshay, Nana, Jacqueline, Sonam, and others were also seen dancing at the promo event.

Housefull 5 Cast, Release Date And More

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to be a comedy of errors and a murder mystery which unfolds on a luxury cruise. The film stars the trio, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday and more. The popular franchise began in 2010, followed by sequels in 2012, 2016, and 2019. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, The 5th installment is set to hit the theatres on June 6, 2025.