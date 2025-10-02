New Delhi: In a recent interview with ABP News, the actor talked about his fitness mantra at 57. He opened up on strictly following one rule or the past two decades and how he pretends to drink social gatherings and Bollywood parties.

Akshay Kumar's Fitness Diet Plan

Akshay Kumar confessed he doesn't really have a restrictive diet plan to follow. “Yes, I eat chole puri, jalebis, barfis. I’m not someone who counts calories or proteins every time. I live like a normal person. But I never eat anything after 6:30 pm, not even a snack. I’ve been following this for 20 years. At parties, sometimes I’ll pretend to toast with a drink or take a bite of cake out of courtesy, but I don’t enjoy it. I haven’t had alcohol in years."

Akshay Kumar On His Success

Akshay Kumar also attributed much of his success in movies as a star to luck. He said, "There are so many people better looking, more talented, and more deserving than me. I see them and think, they’re better than me. But they haven’t gotten the chance yet. That’s where luck really comes in. I’ve just been lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” he said, adding that he believes success is 70% luck and 30% hard work."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The film has earned rave reviews from critics and masses alike.