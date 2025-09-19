Akshay Oberoi Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, Begins Shoot In Poland

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen featuring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “King” and has jetted off to Poland for the shoot.



A source close to IANS confirmed Akshay’s casting in the film.

The source told IANS: “Yes, King is being shot in Poland right now. Akshay has flown there and will be there for a week. He’s shooting for the project in the capital”.

Akshay remains tight-lipped about his casting. The details about his role are still under wraps.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan,

Also Read: Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's NEW Rugged, Bold Avatar With A Beanie Is How 'King' Will Look?

Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in the upcoming film, which will have actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist.

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram in depth.

The upcoming film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The makers of the film on September 18 dropped a new track titled “Perfect” featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the song furnished by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.