Akshaya Tritiya 2025: TV Star Ishita Ganguly Opens Up On Family Traditions And Festive Rituals

New Delhi: While actors often portray bold or mischievous characters on screen, their off-screen personalities can be a world apart. Take TV actress Ishita Ganguly, for example — known for her role as the clever and cunning Chamkili in Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain, she is, in reality, a deeply spiritual and grounded person.

This Akshaya Tritiya, Ishita opened up about her cherished family traditions, personal beliefs, and how she plans to celebrate the auspicious occasion this year.

“This day holds great importance for me and my family,” Ishita shared. “It is believed that starting anything new on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya brings good fortune and success. Since childhood, I’ve celebrated it with my family, especially by performing Ganesh Puja with love and devotion. Back then, I didn’t fully understand the meaning behind it, but as I grew older, I came to appreciate its true value and the blessings it brings.”

She also reflected on the tradition of buying gold on this day. “In our family, it’s customary to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya because it symbolizes wealth and prosperity,” she said. “There’s a belief that purchasing gold on this day strengthens our connection with the Sun and attracts positive energy into our lives. These rituals have been followed by our ancestors for generations, and I truly believe in the power and wisdom behind them.”

Wrapping up, Ishita added, “By following these traditions, I feel a deep sense of connection to something greater than myself. They remind me of our roots and the values passed down through time. I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Akshaya Tritiya. May your life be filled with peace, growth, success, and happiness.”

Ishita is currently seen in Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain, airing Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM.