New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the power-packed performer Akshaye Khanna swooned the audiences with his impeccable acting chops as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The spy-thriller is earning moolah at the Box Office and remains unstoppable, breaking many records. A day after reports suggesting Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, now buzz is strong about Akshaye dropping out from Drishyam 3.

Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3?

However, according to a report in Bollywood Machine, Akshaye Khanna has walked out from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ due to fee-related concerns and creative differences with the makers. But, nothing has been confirmed by the actor or the makers yet.

Several Entertainment pages on social media have shared the news, which has drawn netizens reaction online.

Akshaye Khanna's special dance entry to Flipperachi’s Fa9la in Dhurandhar hit the viral button for all the right reasons - his swag and vibe to the song is just priceless and perfectly timed. Some users even compared it with Bobby Deol's Animal song 'Jamal Kudu'.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in lead roles. The sequel to the film 'Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge' has already been announced and will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprising their roles. For Hindi adaptation, Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3. Director Abhishek Pathak is also back as the director, and the filming has already commenced.