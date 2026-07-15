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Akshaye Khanna makes a rare appearance at Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor recently married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in a grand ceremony.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Akshaye Khanna makes a rare appearance at Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations
Image Credit: Instagram/@boneykapoor

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