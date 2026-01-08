Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004365https://zeenews.india.com/people/akshaye-khanna-s-fitness-routine-at-50-10-hours-sleep-no-breakfast-eats-cake-bhindi-3004365.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAkshaye Khanna’s Fitness Routine At 50: 10 Hours Sleep, NO Breakfast, Eats Cake & Bhindi
AKSHAYE KHANNA

Akshaye Khanna’s Fitness Routine At 50: 10 Hours Sleep, NO Breakfast, Eats Cake & Bhindi

Akshaye Khanna’s Fitness Routine At 50: Dhurandhar actor eats simple and home-cooked food, focussing more on nutrition and a balanced diet.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshaye Khanna’s Fitness Routine At 50: 10 Hours Sleep, NO Breakfast, Eats Cake & BhindiPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the finest - Akshaye Khanna is an enigma to many. After the recent super success of Dhurandhar and the adulation he received for his role of Rehman Dacait - the actor went into his zen mode and was not really seen anywhere. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared his diet routine at 50.

Akshaye Khanna revealed that he does not practise a strict diet, but instead prefers a balanced and enjoyable lifestyle. "For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast. I go straight to lunch and then dinner, and even between lunch and dinner, I don't eat anything at all, not even a sandwich or a biscuit. In the evening, I just have a cup of tea, that's it." Talking about his sleep schedule, Akshaye mentioned that he sleeps "about 10 hours a day.

 "For lunch, I mostly eat dal and rice with one vegetable and one chicken or fish or some non-veg dish. At night, I usually eat roti with one vegetable and one chicken dish, and that's what I mostly eat," the actor shared.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"My favourite foods are lychee, bhindi and cake. I can eat anything sweet," he admits, adding, "It's the same even when I am not shooting, there is no difference."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men cotton t shirt
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Cotton T-Shirts You’ll Love
women cardigan
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Women’s Cardigans to Layer in Style
US-Venezuela
US To 'Selectively' Roll Back Sanctions To Sell Venezuelan Crude
DNA Exclusive
What Is The Greenland Issue And How Is It Affecting US–NATO Relations?
Vedanta
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh, 49, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Indian Army
'Bhairav' And 'Shaktibaan': Army's Mega Leap For Drone Units, Unmanned Warfare
Indian Navy
Checkmate China! Indian Navy Set For Historic Power Boost In 2026 - Details
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
'Set Up Rain Shelters On Large Scale In Every District': CM Yogi Adityanath
US
US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic; Moscow Reacts
Mahadev Betting App Case
Mahadev Case: ED Attaches Rs 91.82 Cr Assets; Total Seizures Cross Rs 2,600 Cr