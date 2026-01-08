Akshaye Khanna’s Fitness Routine At 50: 10 Hours Sleep, NO Breakfast, Eats Cake & Bhindi

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the finest - Akshaye Khanna is an enigma to many. After the recent super success of Dhurandhar and the adulation he received for his role of Rehman Dacait - the actor went into his zen mode and was not really seen anywhere. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared his diet routine at 50.

Akshaye Khanna revealed that he does not practise a strict diet, but instead prefers a balanced and enjoyable lifestyle. "For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast. I go straight to lunch and then dinner, and even between lunch and dinner, I don't eat anything at all, not even a sandwich or a biscuit. In the evening, I just have a cup of tea, that's it." Talking about his sleep schedule, Akshaye mentioned that he sleeps "about 10 hours a day.

"For lunch, I mostly eat dal and rice with one vegetable and one chicken or fish or some non-veg dish. At night, I usually eat roti with one vegetable and one chicken dish, and that's what I mostly eat," the actor shared.

"My favourite foods are lychee, bhindi and cake. I can eat anything sweet," he admits, adding, "It's the same even when I am not shooting, there is no difference."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.