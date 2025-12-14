Akshaye Khanna Says He’s ‘Not Marriage Material,’ But Was Once Reportedly Set To Marry THIS Star From Kapoor Family.

New Delhi: Actor Akshaye Khanna is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Dhurandhar, where his intense portrayal of Rehman Dakait has captivated audiences. Adding to the buzz, his surprise viral dance performance to the Arabic track FA9LA has turned the 50-year-old star into an internet sensation. Amidst this acclaim, fans have shown renewed curiosity about Khanna’s personal life, particularly his unmarried status.

Akshaye, who is single at 50, has long remained private about his romantic life. However, reports suggest he once came close to tying the knot with actress Karisma Kapoor.

Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor’s Almost-Romance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor developed a close bond after her breakup with Ajay Devgn, with their friendship eventually turning into romance. Karisma’s father, Randhir Kapoor, is said to have supported the relationship and even approached Vinod Khanna with a marriage proposal for Akshaye. However, the plans reportedly stalled when Karisma’s mother, Babita, raised objections, concerned that her daughter was at the peak of her career. The proposed alliance never came to fruition, and Khanna has rarely discussed the matter in public.

Also Read | Who Is Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sharma? Know Why Their Love Story Remained Incomplete

Akshaye Khanna Opens Up on Choosing a Life Without Marriage

While Karisma Kapoor later married businessman Sunjay Kapur, Akshaye Khanna has chosen a different path. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his decision to remain unmarried, candidly admitting, “I don’t see myself (getting married), I’m not marriage material, as they say. I’m not cut out for that kind of… (we ask if it’s commitment)… not that, but that kind of life. It’s a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change.”

Also Read | Fans Thank Akshay Kumar For Akshaye Khanna`s Power-Packed Performance In `Dhurandhar`; Actor Responds Humorously

Khanna’s stance reflects his desire to prioritise personal freedom over societal expectations, a choice that continues to intrigue fans as they celebrate both his professional and private life.