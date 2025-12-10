Akshaye Khanna Steals Limelight In Dhurandhar, His Viral Dance Inspired By Dad Vinod Khanna? Watch Old Video To Decide

New Delhi: One of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, who recently swooned the audience with his brilliant acting chops - Akshaye Khanna - is unstoppable. His act has not only made the fans sit and take note of his superlative acting capabilities but also are in love with his unique dancing skills.

His special dance entry to Flipperachi’s Fa9la in Dhurandhar has hit the viral button for all the right reasons - his swag and vibe to the song is just priceless and perfectly timed. Some users even compared it with Bobby Deol's Animal song 'Jamal Kudu'.

Now, an old video of late legendary actor and Akshaye Khanna's father Vinod Khanna is doing the rounds where he is seen dancing with Rekha and internet says that's where former got his moves from. The video clip shows former Pakistan cricket captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan grooving alongside Bollywood icons Rekha and Vinod Khanna. It is reportedly from a 1989 charity event in Lahore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NVM I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar. https://t.co/Nq36MavWaK pic.twitter.com/H0dU0hb36R — Shah (@Shahhoon1) December 9, 2025

Earlier, in an interview with Filmygyan, Akshaye's co-star Danish Pandor revealed that Dhurandhar's viral dance steps were not choreographed but improvised by Akshaye during the shoot.

Danish recalled how Akshaye improvised his entry scene on the song and said, “We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ Aditya sir said, ‘Do whatever you like.’”

He added, “Then there’s a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There’s no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific.”

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.