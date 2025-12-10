Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994333https://zeenews.india.com/people/akshaye-khanna-steals-limelight-in-dhurandhar-his-viral-dance-inspired-by-dad-vinod-khanna-watch-old-video-to-decide-2994333.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
AKSHAYE KHANNA

Akshaye Khanna Steals Limelight In Dhurandhar, His Viral Dance Inspired By Dad Vinod Khanna? Watch Old Video To Decide

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshaye Khanna Steals Limelight In Dhurandhar, His Viral Dance Inspired By Dad Vinod Khanna? Watch Old Video To DecidePic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, who recently swooned the audience with his brilliant acting chops - Akshaye Khanna - is unstoppable. His act has not only made the fans sit and take note of his superlative acting capabilities but also are in love with his unique dancing skills. 

His special dance entry to Flipperachi’s Fa9la in Dhurandhar has hit the viral button for all the right reasons - his swag and vibe to the song is just priceless and perfectly timed. Some users even compared it with Bobby Deol's Animal song 'Jamal Kudu'.

Now, an old video of late legendary actor and Akshaye Khanna's father Vinod Khanna is doing the rounds where he is seen dancing with Rekha and internet says that's where former got his moves from. The video clip shows former Pakistan cricket captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan grooving alongside Bollywood icons Rekha and Vinod Khanna. It is reportedly from a 1989 charity event in Lahore. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, in an interview with Filmygyan, Akshaye's co-star Danish Pandor revealed that Dhurandhar's viral dance steps were not choreographed but improvised by Akshaye during the shoot.

Danish recalled how Akshaye improvised his entry scene on the song and said, “We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ Aditya sir said, ‘Do whatever you like.’”

He added, “Then there’s a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There’s no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific.”

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Luthra brothers escape
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Flee Abroad Amid The Chaos | DNA
Javid Ahmad Mir arrest
Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case
Kashmir bears hibernation
Climate Change Disrupts Bear Hibernation In J-K, Fuel Human-Wildlife Conflict
Technology news
Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Specs
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Cancel More Flights As Govt Orders 10% Cut In Operations Amid Crisis
man shortage
THIS Country Is Running Out Of Men: Women Are ‘Renting Husbands’
Pakistan
Insecure Pakistan Army Prepares Drastic Crackdown As Imran Remains Defiant
viral China video
Dangerous Love: Woman Dangles From High-Rise To Escape Lover’s Wife - Watch
pralay missile
Pralay Missile Now Hit Targets Even Without Internet Using 100% Indian Brain
Microsoft India investment
Microsoft Announces To Invest $17.5 Billion For India's AI 1st Future