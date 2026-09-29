Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray reveal gender of second baby | WATCH

Content creator Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple shared the happy news with their fans through a heartwarming social media post, drawing affectionate reactions from family members, including Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and cousin Ahaan Panday.
Alanna and Ivor took to Instagram to share a joyous video revealing the pregnancy. The clip features the couple alongside their firstborn son, River, celebrating the news that their family is expanding.
Take a look:
Captioning the shared post, "One more to love," accompanied by a white heart emoji, the announcement sparked an outpouring of warm wishes and congratulations from fans, creators, and film industry friends alike.
The announcement quickly sparked excitement among family members. Ananya Panday was among the first to react, commenting "Omg!!!" with heart emojis to express her delight over becoming an aunt again.
Ahaan Panday also joined in the family celebration, leaving a series of heart emojis on the post to welcome the news.
Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tied the knot in a star-studded Mumbai ceremony in 2023, attended by prominent Bollywood personalities and close friends. The couple welcomed their first child, son River, in 2024.
Throughout her journey as a mother, Alanna has regularly documented her experiences on social media, sharing candid glimpses of pregnancy, lifestyle, and family life with her online community.
Alanna Panday is a popular digital creator known for her fashion, travel, and lifestyle content. She is the daughter of fitness entrepreneur Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (brother to actor Chunky Panday), and is the cousin of actors Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday. Through her creative work and online presence, she has built a substantial global following.
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