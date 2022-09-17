NewsLifestylePeople
Alaya F looks sexy in an olive green dress with a plunging neckline - See photos

Alaya F will be seen in films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

 

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Bedi's stunning daughter Alaya F is a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing her inspiring posts on social media. In her recent Insta dropping, she stressed on going green but in a way that just wouldn't be able to take our eyes off her beauty. 

Taking to her social media, Alaya F shared a really hot picture wearing a green dress while she was killing up with her sizzling expression. The actress very elegantly delivered the message of go green while adding a caption - "Eat your greens, kids!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moreover, Alaya keeps on bringing some amazing pictures for her fans with her latest photoshoots while her Instagram profile is also well studded with artworks reflecting the creative mind of this magnificent beauty. Alaya often shares her day-to-day routine with her followers as her schedule motivates her fans and followers to do and aim for better things in life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F will be seen in films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

 

