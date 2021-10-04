Alaya F oozes oomph in sexy orange bikini as she enjoys floating breakfast in Maldives – See Pics!

New Delhi: Alaya F who is an avid social media user has been making us envy with her drool-worthy pictures which she has recently shared on her social media handle.

In the recent released pictures, Alaya can be seen chilling near a pool at the picturesque location of Maldives.

She can be seen having the best time of her life in an orange bikini while having her floating breakfast.

She also advised “Wait 30 mins after you eat, before you swim

Meanwhile..

Her recent pictures from the island are jaw-dropping and her fans are already going gaga over it.

Meanwhile, she has also shared a fresh post straight from the island where the girl can be seen in a floral co-ords and captioned it as 'Stairway to heaven, in heaven?

For the unversed, Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

On the workfront, she made her sensational debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

She will be next seen in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, she has an untitled movie with Anurag Kashyap and 'U Turn' with Ekta Kapoor.