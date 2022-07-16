Alaya F spotted looking gorgeous in this olive cut outfit: PHOTOS

NEW DELHI: Alaya F surely knows how to kill in every look! We can barely take our eyes off her gorgeous outfit and subtle makeup. The bun looks elegant and adds charm to her look. She closed her look with white sneakers, which makes her style seem comfortable!

The star looked spectacular in the choice of her outfit. The actress looked so chic yet so cool that one can't get over her simplicity. The actress was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra.

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

