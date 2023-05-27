Alaya F To Share Screen Space With Mom Pooja Bedi, Grandfather Kabir Bedi, Shares Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is a young acting prodigy who is effortlessly proving herself to the audience. The actor marked her debut in Bollywood with 'Jawani Jaaneman' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and since then has let her hard work and effort speak for herself. Alaya, who is only a few films old in the industry, has been garnering ample fans and is slowly getting closer to becoming the star she is meant to be.



Alaya is also quite active on social media and regularly shares updates with her fans. She recently dropped a picture of herself along with her mother and grandfather and announced her first onscreen appearance on television with her 'filmy' family. Her caption read, "3 generations coming together for the first time on the @kapilsharma show this Sunday at 9.30 pm on @sonytvofficial With my dearest Nana @ikabirbedi and my dearest mother @poojabediofficial."



Check out:

Alaya is stepping into different roles in her films one after the other and is garnering immense love from the audience. She received positive acclaim for her role in the psychological thriller 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan.



She was last seen in supernatural thriller 'U-Turn', Alaya will next be seen in 'Sri' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has a few more projects unannounced projects in her kitty.

