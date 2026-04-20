Ali Asgar recalls children faced bullying over ‘Dadi’ role, reveals why he quit iconic character

Actor-comedian Ali Asgar, widely loved for his iconic ‘Dadi’ character in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has spoken about why he eventually stepped away from playing female roles on television.

Ali Asgar recalls the turning point

In a conversation with Maniesh Paul on YouTube, Ali recalled a turning point in his career when he noticed a pattern forming.

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He said that during Comedy Circus, which aired on weekends, he was consistently cast in female roles in both acts. Over time, he began to feel typecast.

“I realised that this is all that I am doing,” he said, adding that writers also found it easy to repeatedly write such characters for him.

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Typecasting and creative limitations

Ali shared that while these roles brought him immense popularity, they also limited his creative growth. He gradually felt restricted, as most of the roles being offered to him were similar cross-dressing characters.

Despite this, he admitted he continued taking them up because it was his livelihood and he feared losing work if he refused.

“I kept doing it because I needed work… they would replace me,” he said, reflecting on how he continued without fully realising the long-term impact.

Children Bullied

Ali also revealed the emotional impact his on-screen roles had on his family. His children, he said, were bullied in school because of his cross-dressing performances on television.

Recalling the experience, he shared the kind of ridicule they faced and said:

“Because we work in films, we can say... like in Deewaar, Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay has ‘Mera baap chor hai' on his arm, no one wrote on my son's arm ‘Mera baap aurat hai' (laughs),” he stated.

Emotional toll and decision to step back

Ali explained that although he initially continued due to professional necessity, the emotional impact on his children eventually made him rethink his choices.

He admitted that he did not immediately realise how strongly his career decisions were affecting his personal life.

Reflecting on his journey, Ali said the situation left him with little choice at the time, as he had to balance livelihood with personal concerns. However, the experience pushed him to step back from being repeatedly cast in similar roles.

Ali Asgar's recent work

On the work front, Ali Asgar has had a long television and film career. He starred in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and later appeared in shows like Partner (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Shehzada (2023), among others.