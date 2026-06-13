Ali Fazal opens up on playing SI Jayprakash in chilling thriller Raakh

New Delhi: Raakh is an investigative crime thriller series inspired by chilling 1978 Ranga-Billa case which sent shock waves across the nation. The series explores the details of kidnapping and extortion of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. Actor Ali Fazal plays the titular role of SI Jayprakash, who is far from the archetypal action-driven cop who has not been presented to embody a macho image.

ALSO READ: Raakh trailer: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre's haunting investigative thriller is here - Watch

The hard-hitting trailer of Raakh begins with a question that no parent ever wants to hear: “Bacche kab se gayab hain?”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ali Fazal's Raakh role

Opening up on why he deliberately rejected the 'macho cop' template in Raakh, Ali Fazal said, "My first question going into the show was how we could make this character feel different because we've seen so many cop dramas over the years, and there’s already a very fixed idea of what a cop looks and behaves like on screen. They’re often portrayed as macho, loud, larger-than-life figures who command every room they walk into. With JP (Jayprakash), I wanted to move away from that template completely. What drew me to him was his introvertedness, his quietness, the tenderness he carries beneath the surface and his ability to see things from a perspective of a common citizen. He isn’t someone who wears his emotions openly, but they inform every decision he makes. I was far more interested in exploring the vulnerability, empathy and emotional weight he carries than simply playing a figure of authority. For me, that made him feel more human and ultimately more compelling."

ALSO READ: Ranga and Billa 1978 case explained: Who is playing deadly criminals in Ali Fazal-starrer Raakh?

Raakh series cast

Alongside Ali Fazal, the series stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Raakh is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. Raakh premieres on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from June 12.