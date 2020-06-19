Ali Fazal pours his heart out in an emotional post after mother's demise

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal's mother breathed her last on June 17, 2020. She was battling some health complications and was in Lucknow. He first shared the news of her demise on social media.

Days after, Ali took to Instagram and poured his heart out in the form of words dedicated to his late mother. He tagged along a happy picture with his mom too.

His post reads: Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.

Girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha dropped a comment saying: will always take care of you

Several other celebrities such as Tahira Kashyap, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Hazel Keech amongst others offered their condolences.

May her soul rest in peace!