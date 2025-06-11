New Delhi: Ali Fazal was recently showered with immense appreciation for his character in the trailer of 'Metro...इन दिनों', speaking about the overwhelming response to the trailer, the actor opened up about what drew him to say 'yes' to Anurag Basu's vision.

In the film as well, amongst the actors casted, the team chose Ali Fazal to portray one of the most intense characters that embodies emotional vulnerability and inner strength.

Here's Why Ali Fazal Said 'Yes' To Metro...इन दिनों

The actor on what made him say Yes to Anurag Basu's film. Ali Fazal said, 'I think we’re all drawn to stories that push us out of our comfort zones. But with this one, it was an easy yes – it's Basu Da! I had shamelessly texted him long ago, which I rarely do, but his musicality in storytelling has always stayed with me. Basu Da's technical mastery and his Spartan-like team make shooting feel like just one small part of a bigger masterpiece leaving us actors in awe, like a box of chocolates where you never know what you'll get.'

Sharing insights about his character in Metro...इन दिनों, Ali said, 'Akash, my character, is a dreamer – vulnerable, a little lost in the chaos of the big city. Fatima and I take a winding journey in the film, full of zigzags that eventually tie into the larger picture. Somewhere in that mess is the aching heart of our story.'

The film seeks to offer audiences a personal connection to stories that feel both intimate and universal. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu and Music composed by Pritam, This film marks Basu's final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy, following 'Life in a… Metro' and 'Ludo'. Known for his exceptional craft of direction, Basu has always been praised for the depth he brings to his characters.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro...इन दिनों to release in cinemas on 4th July, 2025.