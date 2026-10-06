/Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who dazzled in black and how!

Forget the noise of colourful trends and fleeting red-carpet gimmicks—when Bollywood’s inner circle wants to command a room, they drop anchor in the dark. The little black dress has evolved into a full-scale sartorial movement, and B-Town’s premier trendsetters are leading the charge. For Alia Bhatt, black is about control: crisp lines, graceful drapes and nothing out of place. Ananya Panday's playful dress has got the stylish cut-out in all the right places. Shanaya Kapoor pulls off the black look effortlessly well, adding her youthful charm to the glamorous outfit.
Alia Bhatt keeps it chic and sophisticated in a black midi dress featuring off-the-shoulder. The actress styles her look with matching stilettos, sharp shades and a sturdy diamond neckpiece.
Ananya Panday looks straight out of a dream in a black bodycon outfit featuring a halterneck. The actress keeps her look clean with straight hair and statement earrings.
Shanaya Kapoor keeps it neat in a black skirt suit with zipped details and a body-hugging silhouette. The actress styles her hair in a sleek ponytail and brings her look to a full circle with black stilettos.
Sharvari defines fashion maximalism by donning a black gown with pulled-up edges around her bust and elevated patterns around her waistline. The actress keeps it sharp with her slicked-back hair and statement jewellery.
Alaya F brings a bold fashionable energy to the fore in a fitted gown with elevated, wavy patterns across the bust and a majestic bow just below the waistline that nearly defines the outfit’s character. The actress keeps it maximalist with glamorous makeup, bold lips and diamond earpieces.
Khushi Kapoor brings a lighthearted energy to the fore in a flared mini dress with a pulled-up neckline. Keeping it crisp and neat, the actress styles her look with a mini handbag, a pearl necklace, and dainty bracelets for the aesthetics.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.