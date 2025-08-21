Advertisement
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt Brutally Trolled For Anti-Drugs Video, NCB Disables Comment Section After Memes Explode

In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen endorsing a 'drug-free' Bharat, joining NCB on the mission.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Alia Bhatt Brutally Trolled For Anti-Drugs Video, NCB Disables Comment Section After Memes ExplodePic Courtesy: X/@ncbchandigarh

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt found herself in the middle of a controversy after the  Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) posted a video on their X handle on August 14, with Alia as the face of the campaign. 

Alia Bhatt's Anti-Drug Video

In the video, Alia can be seen endorsing a 'drug-free' Bharat, joining NCB on the mission. But turns out, netizens weren't in the mood for her being the face of the campaign. Soon haters trolled her and some even wrote how she is not the ideal choice for the mission.

Alia Trolled For NCB Video

The caption of the NBC post read, "Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs." Alia Bhatt says in the video, "Hello friends, I am Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our lives, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB. Jai Hind."

Soon after Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled in the comments section, NBC disabled it. 

One user shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with a quote once given by him, where he said, "I used it (weed), during Rockstar." Another one wrote: Bol bhi kon raha hai

For the uninitiated, after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Soon after the incident, the dark underbelly of drugs in Bollywood circuit was brought to the limelight. The NCB set out to investigated the drug dealing and consumption which led to the questioning of several A-listed celebs including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor amongst others.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

