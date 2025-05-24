Advertisement
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt Dazzles Again At Cannes In Stunning Blue Bejewelled Gown By Giorgio Armani – See Pics

 Alia Bhatt's second Cannes appearance has turned heads once again after she dazzled earlier in the day, garnering massive appreciation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Alia Bhatt Dazzles Again At Cannes In Stunning Blue Bejewelled Gown By Giorgio Armani – See Pics (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's Cannes looks have become the talk of the town. The Highway actress' second Cannes appearance has turned heads once again after she dazzled earlier in the day, garnering massive appreciation.

The L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador opted for a dazzling Giorgio Armani strapless blue bejewelled gown from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The actress was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The gown was adorned with blue gemstones and was complemented by a sleek look, a matching headpiece, drop earrings, and a diamond ring.

The look has captivated fashion enthusiasts and critics alike for being minimal yet timeless. It evoked a celestial motif, which was also echoed in her headpiece.

Alia Bhatt became a global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2024. Previously, only Aishwarya Rai represented the brand from India.

The Jigra actress attended L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth event, which honours women’s voices, at Cannes last night.
The official website states, “The award attempts to create a path for women in film to advance their careers while also addressing the industry's under-representation of women.”

Alia chose a stunning cream Schiaparelli dress for her first look, also styled by Rhea Kapoor. The dress featured soft ecru Chantilly lace and layers of ivory mousseline, crepeline, organza, and tulle ruffles. Her look was completed with minimal and dewy makeup.

There had been buzz that the actress might skip the event due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

