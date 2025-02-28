Alia Bhatt Defends Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Womaniser Tag; Here’s How

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has often been labelled a womaniser due to his high-profile past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, some netizens have accused him of being a “toxic husband” based on certain comments he has made about his wife, Alia Bhatt. However, his loyal fans frequently come to his defence, and recently, an interesting observation about his newly launched brand has caught attention.

A social media post highlighted that Ranbir Kapoor’s new brand features the initials of both his wife, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The post read:

“Funny how jealous people always call him a red flag, womanizer, mama’s boy, etc. But Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter’s initials in his brand’s name. If this is a red flag, then I guess it’s better than every so-called green flag on the internet.”

What made this post even more significant was that Alia Bhatt herself liked it, subtly showing support for her husband.

Alia has often defended Ranbir against online criticism, and by liking this post, she once again proved that she stands by him despite the backlash. While she rarely addresses such controversies directly, her small yet impactful social media move did not go unnoticed by fans.

The internet was quick to notice Alia’s reaction, with many applauding her for standing up for Ranbir. Some fans appreciated how she handles negativity surrounding her husband, while others believed that her actions speak louder than words.

One user commented, “Alia always has Ranbir’s back. This is what a strong and supportive relationship looks like.” Another wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is a family man, and this just proves it. People need to stop with the unnecessary hate.”

Despite constant scrutiny, Alia and Ranbir continue to stand strong as a couple. Alia’s subtle yet clear support for her husband through social media has once again proven that she remains unfazed by public perception.