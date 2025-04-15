Alia Bhatt Drops Romantic Pic With Ranbir Kapoor To Celebrate 3 Years of Marriage, Calls Him ‘Home

Mumbai: Bollywood's one of the most beloved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating three years of marital bliss.

Wishing her 'home', Ranbir on their anniversary, Alia dropped a rare photo on her IG. The selfie clicked by the 'Rockstar' actor had his face only partially visible. The image also showed a glimpse of Alia, resting beside her husband.

"Home, always. #Happy3", Alia captioned the love-struck pic as she marked three years of being married to Ranbir.

Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Ranbir's cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned in the comment section, "The Best Peeps," along with two red heart emoticons.

Wishing the lovebirds on their special day, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "happy anniversary," with a red heat emoji.

As Alia and Ranbir commemorate this special milestone, let us look back at their love saga.

It might be exciting to know that Ranbir was Alia's childhood crush. The diva had revealed that she was auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Black", where Ranbir was working as an assistant director. Alia confessed that she fell head over heels for him instantly.

Years later, Alia shared her desire to marry Ranbir during one of the episodes of Karan Johar's popular talk show "Koffee with Karan".

However, their dating rumors started doing rounds when Alia and Ranbir started working in Ayan Mukerji’s "Brahmastra" in 2017. A year later, in 2018, they turned things official as they made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Finally, Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Raha on November 6, 2022.

Up next, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", alongside Vicky Kaushal.