Alia Bhatt Eager To Reunite With Varun Dhawan For Dulhania 3, But There’s One Hurdle

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have long been one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs, winning hearts with their crackling chemistry in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While fans eagerly await a third instalment in the franchise, Alia recently shared her thoughts on reuniting with Varun—and why it hasn’t happened yet.

During a special fan meet-and-greet event in Mumbai on February 2, Alia engaged in an interactive session where one fan asked about Dulhania 3. While visibly excited about the idea, the actress playfully admitted that the biggest obstacle is the absence of a script. “Haan, par script honi chahiye na” (Yes, but there has to be a script), she responded.

Fans, however, were quick to reassure her, jokingly suggesting, “Hum fans bana lenge” (We fans will make one). Amused by the enthusiasm, Alia encouraged them further, saying, “That’s a great idea! It would be the first of its kind. Why don’t you all come together and write a script? It will be amazing!”

While Alia’s lighthearted response has added to the excitement, there is still no official confirmation on when Dulhania 3 will go on floors. However, producer Karan Johar had previously hinted at his desire to continue the franchise. In a 2023 interview with Pink, he expressed his intent to bring back the Dulhania universe, saying, “We do want to make the third Dulhania film, and I hope we will at some point. It’s a love story franchise that only we have created.”

Alia and Varun, who made their Bollywood debut together in Student of the Year (2012), share a strong on-screen and off-screen bond, making them a favourite among fans. With Alia’s latest comments reigniting the buzz, all eyes are now on whether Karan Johar and his team will finally bring Dulhania 3 to life.