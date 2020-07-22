हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enjoys 'pink sunset and a cool breeze' with sister Shaheen

The beautiful picture showcased sheer sister love as Alia and Shaheen posed smilingly for the camera.

Alia Bhatt enjoys &#039;pink sunset and a cool breeze&#039; with sister Shaheen
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Mumbai: Enjoying the pink sunset and a cool breeze, actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday treated her fans to an adorable selfie with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

"Pink sunset and a cool breeze, thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas," wrote the `Kalank` actor as she shared the selfie on Instagram. The beautiful picture showcased sheer sister love as the duo posed smilingly for the camera.

In the picture, Alia was seen sporting a comfy round neck-t-shirt while she letting her hair loose, in a no-makeup look, showcasing her cute dimple. Alongside Alia was her sister Shaheen, who was also seen smilingly looking at the camera as they both posed. The background captured a heavenly picturesque landscape with clouds and lush greenery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

The post on the photo-sharing garnered more than several likes within just minutes of being posted.

Lately, Alia has been keeping her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Most recently, Alia introduced her fans to a new family member in the house, her pet cat, Juniper. 

Tags:
Alia BhattShaheen Bhattalia sister shaheenAlia Bhatt pics
Next
Story

On Maanayata's birthday, Sanjay Dutt reveals he calls his wife 'mom'
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT50S

Video: ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertilizer scam