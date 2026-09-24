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Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor after 'Love And War' first-look release

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War have unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from the upcoming drama, with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal cheering for the actor.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor after 'Love And War' first-look release
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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