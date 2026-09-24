Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor after 'Love And War' first-look release

Mumbai: Adding to the excitement for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love & War', the makers unveiled actor Ranbir Kapoor's first look poster from the much- anticipated drama on Thursday. Ranbir's better half and co-star, Alia Bhatt, lauded his initial glimpse of 'Love & War'. Alia dropped the first look poster on her official Instagram handle, along with a sweet caption that read, "Hey Handsome.. Love & War in cinemas, January 21,2027 (sic)."