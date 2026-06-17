Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Alia Bhatt in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit? Here's what's cooking hot

Alia Bhatt in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit? Here's what's cooking hot

Alia Bhatt in Kalki 2: Kalki 2898 AD reportedly will be set at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War - with the onset of the Kaliyuga in 3102 BC.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Alia Bhatt in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit? Here's what's cooking hot
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster/Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Alia Bhatt in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit?
Kalki 2898 AD4 min ago
2
BSE4 min ago
3
Auto news4 min ago
4
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi13 min ago
5
dance video14 min ago