/Alia Bhatt in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit? Here's what's cooking hot

New Delhi: Months after Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2, the buzz right now is strong that Alia Bhatt is likely to step in and join the epic franchise. According to Pinkvilla report, the actress has come onboard but there has been no official confirmation on the development as yet.
The report also mentions that Alia joined the franchise's second part during its second shooting schedule and reportedly spent five days filming in Hyderabad last month. Prior to this, rumours were rife about Alia replacing Deepika Padukone in the role of Kalki’s mother, Sumathi. However, it has now been reported that Alia will be seen in a different character and another South actress Sai Pallavi will step into Deepika's role.
Earlier, Vyjayanthi Movies in a statement mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after 'careful consideration', adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of 'commitment'.
"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.
Kalki 2898 AD was originally made in Telugu and dubbed in various languages. The epic mythological science fiction film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. It starred an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Kalki 2898 AD reportedly will be set at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War - with the onset of the Kaliyuga in 3102 BC. After the massive war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu's final avatar.
Kalki was made on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore and earned Rs 1,042−Rs 1,100 crore at the box office.
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