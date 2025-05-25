Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Isn’t Holding Back – Makes Red Carpet History In Gucci’s First-Ever Saree At Cannes Finale

Alia Bhatt's Gucci’s first-ever saree-inspired ensemble at the festival's closing ceremony has grabbed the internet's attention. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Alia Bhatt Isn’t Holding Back – Makes Red Carpet History In Gucci’s First-Ever Saree At Cannes Finale (Source: X)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt ensured all eyes were on her during her Cannes debut, and this time, she took it up a notch with an even more iconic look. The actress gave us something we never anticipated — Gucci’s first-ever saree-inspired ensemble at the festival's closing ceremony.

The nude saree was drenched in Swarovski crystals and featured the brand’s signature GG monogram.

This sparkly netted saree exuded ethereal vibes, striking the perfect balance between contemporary yet traditional.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the no-pleat Gucci saree was paired with a matching metallic mesh blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Her makeup and accessories were minimal yet striking - a diamond necklace and studded earrings added just the right amount of sparkle. With kohl-rimmed eyes, soft waves in her hair, and a long flowing pallu, Alia delivered one of the most impressive looks at Cannes this year.

Netizens can’t stop praising the actress for the variety and elegance in all her appearances, especially this one — a proud representation of Indian-inspired fashion on a global stage.

Safe to say, this was one of Alia Bhatt's best red carpet moments to date.

Earlier, Alia made waves with her cream Schiaparelli gown during her debut. The beige off-shoulder bustier gown featured soft ecru Chantilly lace, organza, enamel floral embroidery, and romantic ruffled detailing.

The Highway actress attended the premiere of The Mastermind on May 23.

For the L'Oréal party, she dazzled (literally) in a blue bejeweled gown by Armani Privé from their Spring-Summer 2025 collection, paired with minimal makeup and a dramatic matching headpiece.

Alia attended the prestigious film festival as one of the global ambassadors of L'Oréal. This was also her first major red carpet appearance as a global ambassador for Gucci — and she did full justice to both the role and the runway.

