/Alia Bhatt joins global stars for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai, shares excitement

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has opened up about being part of The Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. She described the event as a celebration of hope, ideas, and action. The ‘Student of the Year’ actress said she is looking forward to celebrating changemakers from across the world who are finding innovative ways to protect and repair the planet. In a statement, Alia said, “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That’s what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined.”