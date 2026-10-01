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Alia Bhatt joins global stars for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai, shares excitement

The Earthshot Prize was started by Prince William in 2020. It recognises and supports people and organisations working on innovative ways to tackle environmental problems and protect the planet.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Alia Bhatt joins global stars for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai, shares excitement
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Alia Bhatt joins global stars for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai, shares excitement
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