New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his impactful contributions to Indian entertainment, has developed a sharp eye for talent over the years. With critically acclaimed projects like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', 'Scam 1992', and 'The Buckingham Murders', he has worked with some of the Industry's finest talents and understands the value of nurturing brilliance.

Recently, he partnered with IMDb to curate exclusive lists of his all-time favourite Indian actors and actresses. Spanning generations, the lists feature 36 male and 26 female performers who have not only shaped Indian cinema but also deeply influenced Mehta's own cinematic journey.

Hansal Mehta's Favourite Female Indian Actors (Listed Alphabetically)

He writes, ''Icons, rebels, muses—these women have often defined and redefined the Indian cinema experience for me. A list written in admiration, and sometimes, awe.''

1.Alia Bhatt

2.Amruta Subhash

3.Deepika Padukone

4. Dimple Kapadia

5. Kareena Kapoor

6.Konkona Sen Sharma

7. Madhuri Dixit

8.Manju Warrier

9. Nargis

10. Nimisha Sajayan

Hansal Mehta’s Favourite Male Indian Actors (Listed Alphabetically)

He writes, ''A personal curation of India’s most unforgettable male performers—artists who leave behind echoes long after the final fade out.''

1.Aamir Khan

2.Adarsh Gourav

3.Amitabh Bachchan

4. Amol Palekar

5.Anant Nag

6.Balraj Sahni

7.Dilip Kumar

8.Fahadh Faasil

9.Gagandev Riar

10.Govinda

Mehta also curated IMDb list titled 'Breakout Male Talent in India', spotlighting 13 emerging actors he believes represent the future. Among them are actors like Abhay Verma, Adarsh Gourav, Babil Khan, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Zahan Kapoor and others. who, Mehta suggests, are poised to take Indian cinema forward with their stiking performances.

Mehta’s lists come on the heels of his March post on X, where he cautioned people against predicting doom for Bollywood. The post reads, ''The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn’t the audience losing interest. It’s that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic. The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it,''

Hansal Mehta's curated IMDb lists are available on his official IMDb profile.