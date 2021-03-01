Alia Bhatt launches production company, to co-produce 'Darling' with Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is ready to don a new hat. The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star has opened a production house called ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions.’

Alia took to Instagram to share this news. “And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales,” Alia captioned her post.

In a subsequent post, Alia also announced the first movie to be made under her banner, in which she will be starring and is co-produced with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Production. "Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent!", wrote Alia.

Many celebrities and Bollywood biggies congratulated Alia on her announcement. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in Bollywood commenting on Alia’s post wrote, “You go girl.” Ishaan Khatter cheekily” commented, “Hahaha that’s the best logo ever.”

The logo has two cats, a black one peeping from the top and a white one pulling a string from the letter I, in the word ‘sunshine’, where instead of a dot on the letter 'i', a fish is placed. Alia is a cat mother and is known to be very fond of them.

Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh were among others who congratulated Alia on her new venture.

Alia Bhatt’s mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan dropped in the sweetest comment. “Congratulations! Super duper proud,” wrote Soni.

Alia had earlier on November 26, 2020, launched a fully homegrown clothing line for kids aged between 2 to 14 years, called Ed-a-Mamma! The actress is also an investor in startups and has invested in Nykaa and StyleCraker.

On the acting front, Alia’s kitty is full with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmāstra, S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR, and Darlings directed by Jasmeet K Reen.