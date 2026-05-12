Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046847https://zeenews.india.com/people/alia-bhatt-officially-shares-her-cannes-2026-first-look-fans-say-sorry-disney-3046847.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAlia Bhatt officially shares her Cannes 2026 FIRST look: Fans say, 'Sorry Disney...'
CANNES 2026

Alia Bhatt officially shares her Cannes 2026 FIRST look: Fans say, 'Sorry Disney...'

Alia Bhatt made a stylish early appearance at the Cannes 2026 Film Festival in a pastel printed gown, earning praise as she marked her second visit to the prestigious event.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt officially shares her Cannes 2026 FIRST look: Fans say, 'Sorry Disney...'(Image: Instagram)

Cannes 2026: The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival officially begins today, May 12, 2026, in Cannes, France. One of the most anticipated global cinema events, the festival will run until May 23 and is expected to showcase a strong lineup of auteur-driven films alongside wider international representation.

Alia Bhatt Makes Early Red Carpet Appearance

Among the first Indian celebrities to make an appearance is Alia Bhatt. A video circulating on social media shows the actor arriving with her team, walking toward the red carpet in an elegant ensemble ahead of her official appearance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This marks Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, further strengthening her presence on the global fashion and cinema stage.

Also Read | Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt makes her first-ever appearance and channels princess-inspired glamour on the red carpet - In Pics

First Look Shared on Social Media

Alia Bhatt also shared her first official look from Cannes on her social media handle, sparking immediate buzz among fans and fashion watchers online. The post quickly gained traction, with her appearance being widely circulated across platforms.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Fans flooded the comment sections with admiration and playful reactions. Some of the widely shared comments included:

“Sorry Disney, but you don’t have this princess.”

“Queen of Bollywood, my love.”

“It must be a crime to look this beautiful.”

“Oh look, a fairy just stopped by my feed—and at Cannes!”

“Raha has her personal fairy.”

“Queen of Cannes has arrived.”

Red Carpet Look: Romantic and Ethereal

The actor was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez on May 12 wearing a printed ball gown that embodied soft, romantic elegance. The dress featured a corset-style bodice, delicate spaghetti straps, and a sweetheart neckline, flowing into a voluminous skirt.

A standout feature of the outfit was its watercolour-inspired print, blending pastel shades of green, blue, lavender, and soft yellow, resembling an impressionist garden painting.

Minimalist Beauty and Styling

Her beauty look was kept subtle and fresh, complementing the dreamy outfit. She opted for a nude-pink lip, lightly shimmering eyes, and a soft blush finish. Her hair was styled in a sleek side-parted bun, while accessories were kept minimal, featuring delicate earrings and statement rings.

This year’s festival is being presided over by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook as jury president. The 2026 edition is expected to highlight bold, auteur-led storytelling while continuing to expand representation from Indian, Arab, and other global regional cinema industries.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal government
Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal govt withdraws Z-plus security cover for Abhishek
Weather Update
Is North India heading for weather twist? Satellite images raise warning
Madhya Pradesh land scam
Coincidence or scam? 50 officers in MP's Bhopal engage in 'land corruption'
Tim David
IPL takes strong action against RCB star Tim David for using 'obscene gesture'
PM Modi foreign visit
PM Modi to visit UAE and four other nations to strengthen bilateral ties
CSK
Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL: Urvil Patel to MS Dhoni; check list
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu’s bold claim: Pak running shadow campaign to destroy US-Israel ties
PM Modi
'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM on destination weddings abroad
Sujit Bose
ED arrests TMC leader & ex WB Minister Sujit in Municipality Recruitment scam
US President Donald Trump
‘That piece of garbage they sent us…’: Says Trump on negotiations with Iran