Alia Bhatt officially shares her Cannes 2026 FIRST look: Fans say, 'Sorry Disney...'

Cannes 2026: The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival officially begins today, May 12, 2026, in Cannes, France. One of the most anticipated global cinema events, the festival will run until May 23 and is expected to showcase a strong lineup of auteur-driven films alongside wider international representation.

Alia Bhatt Makes Early Red Carpet Appearance

Among the first Indian celebrities to make an appearance is Alia Bhatt. A video circulating on social media shows the actor arriving with her team, walking toward the red carpet in an elegant ensemble ahead of her official appearance.

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This marks Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, further strengthening her presence on the global fashion and cinema stage.

Also Read | Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt makes her first-ever appearance and channels princess-inspired glamour on the red carpet - In Pics

First Look Shared on Social Media

Alia Bhatt also shared her first official look from Cannes on her social media handle, sparking immediate buzz among fans and fashion watchers online. The post quickly gained traction, with her appearance being widely circulated across platforms.

Take a look:

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Fans flooded the comment sections with admiration and playful reactions. Some of the widely shared comments included:

“Sorry Disney, but you don’t have this princess.”

“Queen of Bollywood, my love.”

“It must be a crime to look this beautiful.”

“Oh look, a fairy just stopped by my feed—and at Cannes!”

“Raha has her personal fairy.”

“Queen of Cannes has arrived.”

Red Carpet Look: Romantic and Ethereal

The actor was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez on May 12 wearing a printed ball gown that embodied soft, romantic elegance. The dress featured a corset-style bodice, delicate spaghetti straps, and a sweetheart neckline, flowing into a voluminous skirt.

A standout feature of the outfit was its watercolour-inspired print, blending pastel shades of green, blue, lavender, and soft yellow, resembling an impressionist garden painting.

Minimalist Beauty and Styling

Her beauty look was kept subtle and fresh, complementing the dreamy outfit. She opted for a nude-pink lip, lightly shimmering eyes, and a soft blush finish. Her hair was styled in a sleek side-parted bun, while accessories were kept minimal, featuring delicate earrings and statement rings.

This year’s festival is being presided over by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook as jury president. The 2026 edition is expected to highlight bold, auteur-led storytelling while continuing to expand representation from Indian, Arab, and other global regional cinema industries.