Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Take Over The Dance Floor At Aadar’s Jain Mehendi

Mumbai: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding festivities are in full swing, and their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai turned into a star-studded dance extravaganza. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple celebrated with music, laughter, and energetic performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

The Kapoor family took centre stage at the celebrations, proving once again that they know how to have a good time. A video from the mehendi ceremony, now making rounds on social media, shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni grooving together on the dance floor.

As the beats of Ishq Tera Tadpave by Sukhbir filled the venue, Kareena and Karisma were the first to take over the dance floor, setting the mood for the night. Soon, they were joined by Ranbir, Alia, and Riddhima, who matched their energy with infectious enthusiasm. Other guests quickly followed, turning the mehendi celebration into an all-out Bollywood-style dance party.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s journey to the altar has been nothing short of magical. The couple, who had a dreamy Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year in January, are now set to tie the knot as per Hindu traditions.

Aadar made his relationship with Alekha public in November 2023, when he shared a heartfelt post calling her the “light of my life.” Just a month before that, in September, he had proposed to her with a romantic beachside gesture.

The mehendi night was not just about dance—it was a celebration of love, family, and togetherness. From colourful décor to traditional rituals, the evening was filled with moments of joy. Guests enjoyed live dhol beats, indulged in festive delicacies, and showered the couple with love and blessings.

With the wedding just around the corner, the excitement continues to build. If the mehendi ceremony was any indication, Aadar and Alekha’s wedding is set to be a grand affair filled with unforgettable moments.