close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others throng Ambani house for Ganpati darshan—Photos

The 10-day long affair is one of the main festivals in Maharashtra attracting millions every year.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others throng Ambani house for Ganpati darshan—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with much gusto and fervour on September 2, 2019. The 10-day long affair is one of the main festivals in Maharashtra attracting millions every year.

The Ambanis welcomed their Ganpati on Vinayak Chaturthi like others and their palatial abode Antilia was the star attraction. The entire surrounding has been beautifully lit up and decorated with fresh flowers.

Several Bollywood stars made a beeline to visit the Bappa at Ambani household. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha to Manish Malhotra, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Ayan Mukerjee, Prasoon Joshi—all thronged Antilia for darshan.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

B-Town celebs were dressed in traditional outfits, turning heads like never before.

Besides these, other celebrities were also present at the do and sought Bappa's blessings at the Ambani house. Hardik Pandya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Udhav Thackeray with Aditya Thackeray, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh with Family, Sachin Tendulkar with Family, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar, Falghuni Pathak, Raj Thackeray amongst various others.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

 

 

Tags:
Ganesh ChaturthiAmbani GanpatiAlia BhattRanbir KapoorVinayak ChaturthiGanesh Chaturthi 2019Vinayak Chaturthi 2019
Next
Story

I look after ma, yet everyone blames me: Viral sensation Ranu Mondal's daughter

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Arrested Pakistani terrorists reveal Islamabad's big plot to disrupt calm in J&K