Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others throng Ambani house for Ganpati darshan—Photos

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with much gusto and fervour on September 2, 2019. The 10-day long affair is one of the main festivals in Maharashtra attracting millions every year.

The Ambanis welcomed their Ganpati on Vinayak Chaturthi like others and their palatial abode Antilia was the star attraction. The entire surrounding has been beautifully lit up and decorated with fresh flowers.

Several Bollywood stars made a beeline to visit the Bappa at Ambani household. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha to Manish Malhotra, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Ayan Mukerjee, Prasoon Joshi—all thronged Antilia for darshan.

B-Town celebs were dressed in traditional outfits, turning heads like never before.

Besides these, other celebrities were also present at the do and sought Bappa's blessings at the Ambani house. Hardik Pandya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Udhav Thackeray with Aditya Thackeray, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh with Family, Sachin Tendulkar with Family, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar, Falghuni Pathak, Raj Thackeray amongst various others.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!