Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Make Heads Turn With Their Stylish Appearance At SLB’s Birthday Bash

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a stunning appearance at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash, capturing everyone’s attention with their effortless style and undeniable charm. The duo, known for their fashion-forward choices, once again set a couple of goals as they arrived hand-in-hand at the event.

Alia looked breathtaking in an off-white fitted ensemble featuring puffed sleeves and delicate detailing, exuding elegance with her minimal yet sophisticated look. She kept her makeup subtle, allowing her natural glow to shine through, and styled her hair in soft waves that complemented her outfit perfectly. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet dapper look in a deep blue denim shirt paired with crisp white trousers. His signature sunglasses added an extra touch of suave to his overall appearance.

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable as they walked together, smiling and enjoying the evening. Their coordinated yet effortless fashion choices reflected their signature style—classy, comfortable, and timeless.



The grand celebration saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance including Vicky Kaushal who is all set to share the screen with Alia and Ranbir in SLB's Love and War, making it a glittering affair. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Alia and Ranbir’s stylish yet effortless looks, with social media buzzing with admiration for the duo. Their appearance at the event further reinforced their status as Bollywood’s ultimate power couple, effortlessly balancing love, elegance, and charm.