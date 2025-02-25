Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863879https://zeenews.india.com/people/alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-make-heads-turn-with-their-stylish-appearance-at-slb-s-birthday-bash-2863879.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Make Heads Turn With Their Stylish Appearance At SLB’s Birthday Bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's presence at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebration added an extra dose of glamour to the star-studded event. Their impeccable fashion sense and undeniable chemistry made them the centre of attention, proving once again why they are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Make Heads Turn With Their Stylish Appearance At SLB’s Birthday Bash Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a stunning appearance at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash, capturing everyone’s attention with their effortless style and undeniable charm. The duo, known for their fashion-forward choices, once again set a couple of goals as they arrived hand-in-hand at the event.

Alia looked breathtaking in an off-white fitted ensemble featuring puffed sleeves and delicate detailing, exuding elegance with her minimal yet sophisticated look. She kept her makeup subtle, allowing her natural glow to shine through, and styled her hair in soft waves that complemented her outfit perfectly. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet dapper look in a deep blue denim shirt paired with crisp white trousers. His signature sunglasses added an extra touch of suave to his overall appearance.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable as they walked together, smiling and enjoying the evening. Their coordinated yet effortless fashion choices reflected their signature style—classy, comfortable, and timeless.


The grand celebration saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance including Vicky Kaushal who is all set to share the screen with Alia and Ranbir in SLB's Love and War, making it a glittering affair. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Alia and Ranbir’s stylish yet effortless looks, with social media buzzing with admiration for the duo. Their appearance at the event further reinforced their status as Bollywood’s ultimate power couple, effortlessly balancing love, elegance, and charm.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK