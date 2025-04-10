New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are winning hearts with their latest ad set in a nostalgic 90s backdrop, portraying the classic ''hero and heroine'' of that era.

The retro-themed commercial has gone viral, with netizens loving the throwback vibes. Joining the buzz, Karisma Kapoor shared the ad on Instagram, fondly calling Alia "Biwi No 1" and Ranveer "Hero No 1," nodding to her iconic films.

Take A Look At The Post:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh light up the screen in a viral ad, dancing to a popular 90s tune in full retro style. Alia stuns in a pink and white polka dot outfit with puffed sleeves and a flowing skirt, while Ranveer rocks a multicoloured jacket with white bell-bottoms. The grainy, vintage aesthetic adds to the ad's nostalgic charm. Karisma Kapoor shared the ad on Instagram, calling Alia "Biwi No 1" and Ranveer "Hero No 1." Ranveer responded with ''Lolo supremacy'' a sweet nod to Karisma's iconic status.

Fans also flooded the comments with love for the throwback magic, praising the duo for their energetic and charming performance. Some even compared Alia's look to Madhuri Dixit's, highlighting her versatility and talent. The ad has clearly struck a chord with audiences, who are loving the nostalgic vibe and the chemistry between Alia and Ranveer.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor is set to make her web debut with Brown, while Alia Bhatt has spy thriller Alpha with Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. Ranveer Singh is currently filming Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline.