Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022247https://zeenews.india.com/people/alia-bhatt-reacts-to-gone-girl-backlash-at-baftas-2026-why-is-it-being-talked-about-so-much-3022247.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAlia Bhatt reacts to 'Gone Girl' backlash at BAFTAs 2026: 'Why is it being talked about so much?'
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Gone Girl' backlash at BAFTAs 2026: 'Why is it being talked about so much?'

Alia Bhatt later reacted to the buzz in a conversation with fashion commentator Diet Sabya.

|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Gone Girl' backlash at BAFTAs 2026: 'Why is it being talked about so much?' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Just days after social media was flooded with clips and comments about her BAFTA appearance, Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the online backlash.

The 'Raazi' actress addressed the chatter that followed a short interview moment from the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she appeared as a presenter.

Alia had taken the global stage at BAFTA to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. While her presence at the event drew attention, it was a short interview after the ceremony that became a major talking point online.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

In a now-viral clip, Alia was asked to name a film with the biggest plot twist. After a brief pause, the actress answered 'Gone Girl.' Her hesitation soon led to mixed reactions on social media. Some felt her response was natural, others read too much into her expressions and body language.

Alia later reacted to the buzz in a conversation with fashion commentator Diet Sabya. She questioned why the moment became such a big issue and said, "Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?"

Explaining what happened during the interview, Alia shared what was going on in her mind at that time. She said, "So basically I really think it is the best twist but I have not liked watched it in... when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that."

"So when she was like, 'that monologue,' I was like 'haan' (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, 'that monologue, correct correct correct' and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like 'haan' (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that's what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be... total... I mean I can be like... I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don't think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that," she added.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her next projects. She will lead Alpha, a female-led spy thriller from the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh and is expected to release next year. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mobility
Kerala-Gulf Flights Disrupted: Air India Express, IndiGo cancel services
Iran US Israel Tensions
Why did the US-Israel attack Iran? | Explained
Middle East war
Middle east war: What it means for India’s oil, trade and diplomacy
Iran-Israel military conflict
57 students killed in Iran after Israeli-US strikes target girls' school
Israel-Iran War
Israel-Iran war impact: Will gold and silver prices surge again? Check details
israel attack iran
US-Israel attack Iran: Kuwait condemns attack, reserves response right
Israel-Iran Conflict
'Perilous attack...': Global reaction on Israel, US military operation in Iran
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles; falling debris kills one in Abu Dhabi
Jammu & Kashmir
BCCI Prez signals new era for J&K Cricket after historic Ranji Trophy win
Kakinada fire accident
Andhra Pradesh: 20 killed, in fire at firecracker factory in Kakinada