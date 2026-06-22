Alia Bhatt reveals she drinks electrolyte water to avoid passing out from fear

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix and YouTube on June 20, 2026, marking the return of Samay Raina's popular roast-based talent show nearly a year after it was embroiled in controversy. The premiere episode featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guest panellists, who appeared on the show as part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming action-thriller Alpha.
Following the episode's release, Samay Raina took to Instagram Stories to express his gratitude to the two actors.
"Soooo much love for @aliabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun," he wrote. "Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you. I was always a fan of your work but now even bigger fan of the people you are."
During the episode, Samay attempted to get Alia Bhatt to speak about Alpha, the upcoming spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3.
When asked about the film, Alia jokingly replied, "We're not here to promote Alpha."
Samay quickly responded with a witty remark, saying, "Then remove that cap," referring to the Alpha-themed cap that Alia wore throughout the episode. The exchange drew laughter from both the audience and fellow panellists.
One of the episode's most talked-about moments came shortly after Alia's arrival on stage.
Welcoming the actor, Samay said, "How are you feeling, Alia ji? Thank you for coming first of all."
As he offered her a protein drink placed on the table, Alia declined, saying she already had her own bottle of water.
Samay then joked, "Accha, yeh humara normal logon ka paani nahi peete ho kya aap? Yeh kaunsa ameeron wala paani hai, hume batana."
Responding with a smile, Alia explained, "Usme kuch special electrolyte hai, so I don't pass out with fear."
Surprised, Samay asked, "Oh! Are you afraid? Why are you afraid? They love you."
Turning to the audience, he added, "Come on, don't you love Alia Bhatt?" The crowd responded with loud applause and cheers for the actor.
Another memorable exchange occurred when Samay asked Alia, "Ladkiyon ko sabse zyada kya pasand aata hai ladkon mein?" (What do women like the most in men?)
Before Alia could answer, an audience member shouted, "Paisa!" (Money).
Alia immediately responded, "Kaun bola ye?" (Who said that?)
Samay joined in with a humorous comeback, saying, "Koi gareeb aadmi hoga." (It must have been some poor man.)
Clips of the interaction quickly surfaced on social media, sparking discussions among viewers. Reacting to one such video, a user pointed out that Alia Bhatt is reportedly wealthier than her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Another viewer praised both Alia and Samay for addressing the comment, writing, "I have to give this to Alia for calling him out. Samay was not going to say something at first. When Alia called him out, he took a stand. Kudos to both."
The season premiere has generated significant buzz online, with many viewers praising the chemistry between Samay Raina, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Samay himself jokingly described the episode as "the highest point of Latent and the lowest point of Alia Bhatt," setting the tone for the show's trademark self-deprecating humour.
With celebrity guests, unscripted interactions and viral moments already making headlines, India's Got Latent Season 2 appears to have kicked off on a strong note.
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