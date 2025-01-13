Alia Bhatt Roots For Devar Zahan Kapoor; Hails His Performance In Black Warrant

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has been showering praise on her devar (brother-in-law), Zahan Kapoor, for his impressive debut in the series Black Warrant that has been released on Netflix, which is backed by director Vikramaditya Motwane. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia expressed her excitement and admiration for Zahan’s performance, showing her support in a heartfelt post.

Alia shared her glowing review for the show, which read “Currently binging this gem!!! What a fabulous show, outstanding performances by the entire cast!!! Special special mention to our dearest @zahankapoor! So proud of what you’ve created and all the love coming your way for your top performance. You are all heart!!! Congratulations to the entire team and the man behind it all @motwayne… what a roll you’re on.”

Her gesture highlighted not only her love for Zahan but also her close-knit bond with the Kapoor family. Alia’s kind words and public endorsement showcase her support for family and the Bollywood industry.



This sweet gesture from Alia speaks volumes about her role as the perfect bhabhi and bahu in the Kapoor family. Her public acknowledgement of Zahan’s talent is a testament to her love and encouragement for her family, adding a personal touch to her professional life.