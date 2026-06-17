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  • /Alia Bhatt’s Alpha trailer gets Vicky Kaushal’s shout-out as he cheers for Sharvari’s action avatar

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha trailer gets Vicky Kaushal’s shout-out as he cheers for Sharvari’s action avatar

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha trailer wins praise from Vicky Kaushal, who sends a special message to Sharvari while applauding her high-octane transformation in the spy drama.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Alia Bhatt’s Alpha trailer gets Vicky Kaushal’s shout-out as he cheers for Sharvari’s action avatar
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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