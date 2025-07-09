Alia Bhatt’s Former Secretary Nabbed After 5-Month Chase, Cheated Actress Of Rs 77 Lakh

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's former secretary has been arrested for cheating the actress of Rs. 77 lakh. According to the statement by the Mumbai Police, Alia's former secretary has been arrested by Juhu Police in connection with a Rs 7.7 million fraud. Vedika Prakash Shetty was employed as personal assistant from 2021 till last year.

The police had lodged the case several months ago following a complaint by Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt's Former Secretary Arrested

Nearly five months after registering the FIR, authorities arrested the accused in Bengaluru and presented in court on Tuesday. The court remanded Vedika to police custody till July 10. Juhu Police have registered a case and arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After committing the fraud, Vedika absconded. She is accused of forging Alia's signature and committing fraud of Rs 76.9 lakh over a period of two years, according IANS.

Who Is Vedika Prakash Shetty?

As per media reports, Vedika Prakash Shetty worked as Alia's secretary from 2021 to 2024. During this time, she handled the star’s financial documents and payments and planned her schedule. No comments have been made from the actress yet on the issue. Alia Bhatt’s personal accounts and her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd, reportedly. Eternal Sunshine Productions was founded by Alia in 2021. The company’s first film was Darlings, which was released on Netflix.

According to Financial Express, Shetty made realistic-looking fake bills using professional tools and got them signed from Alia Bhatt. After that she used to transfer the money to a friend’s account, which was used to funnel the funds back to Shetty.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film “Alpha”, where she will be seen playing a spy. The film also stars Sharvari.