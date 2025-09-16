Alia Bhatt’s Workout Video - What Is Zone 2 Training And How Running Boosts Endurance & Fat Loss

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is once again making headlines, not for a film, but for her unwavering dedication to fitness. The Bollywood star, widely admired for her healthy lifestyle, was recently seen breaking a sweat in the gym. Her fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared a sneak peek of one of their sessions, and it’s already inspiring fans.

In a video posted on Instagram by Karan, who is also a professional footballer and fitness coach, Alia is seen pushing her limits during an intense treadmill run. Dressed in a chic off-white crop top and black leggings, she maintains a focused expression as she powers through a cardio session. Karan runs alongside her on a nearby machine, captioning the post: “Zone 2 Run with @aliaabhatt. Building aerobic capacity.”

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly gained attention across social media platforms, with fans and fitness enthusiasts praising Alia’s commitment to health and wellness. But what exactly is a Zone 2 Run, and why is running, especially on a treadmill, so beneficial?

What is Zone 2?

Zone 2 training is a type of low-to-moderate intensity cardio exercise where your heart rate stays within a specific range. It’s known as one of the most effective ways to build aerobic endurance and improve overall fitness, especially for long-term fat burning and stamina.

How It Works

When you're training in Zone 2, you're moving at a pace where:

You're breathing a little heavier, but can still hold a conversation comfortably.

Your body mainly uses fat as fuel rather than carbohydrates.

You're improving your mitochondrial function (which helps your cells create more energy).

You’re building a strong aerobic base, which supports performance in higher-intensity workouts later.

Benefits of Running (and Why the Treadmill Is a Great Choice)

Whether you’re an A-list celebrity or a fitness newbie, running remains one of the most effective full-body workouts. Here's why:

1. Builds Cardiovascular Endurance

Zone 2 running, which focuses on maintaining a moderate heart rate, is excellent for improving aerobic capacity. This means your body becomes more efficient at using oxygen, which boosts stamina and endurance over time.

2. Burns Calories and Promotes Fat Loss

Running is a high-calorie-burning exercise. Treadmill workouts allow for controlled intensity, making it easier to hit specific fat-burning heart rate zones, just like Alia did in her session.

3. Improves Mental Health

Studies have shown that running releases endorphins, also known as “feel-good” hormones, which help reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.

4. Strengthens Muscles and Joints

Contrary to popular belief, regular moderate running strengthens joints and muscles, particularly in the legs and core. Treadmills also offer cushioned surfaces, which are gentler on the knees compared to outdoor running.

With celebrities like Alia Bhatt demonstrating how consistency and proper training can lead to impressive results, it’s no surprise that treadmill workouts are gaining popularity.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)