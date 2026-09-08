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  • /Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary with ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’

Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary with ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’

Asha Bhosle birth anniversary: Across a remarkable career that spanned over eight decades, she lent her voice to thousands of songs in several languages.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary with ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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