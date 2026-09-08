/Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary with ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’

Taking to social media, she celebrated the enduring legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic voices. Marking the special occasion, Soni shared a tribute to Asha Bhosle and unveiled ‘Ae Meri Zindagi,' a song that celebrates the warmth and timeless appeal of the veteran singer’s unforgettable voice. For the caption, she wrote, “On her birth anniversary today - we pay a tribute to #AshaBhosle ji and a voice that will always be remembered. Presenting ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’, a song that carries the warmth of her unforgettable voice, on her birth anniversary #OmKaHari in cinemas on 18th September. #BaapVsBeta #FatherVsSon.”